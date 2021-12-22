Ninety One UK Ltd Has $231.49 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,186,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,881 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.86% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $231,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Amundi bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $110,560,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $69,345,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $62,606,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 100.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,979,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,432,000 after buying an additional 991,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 127.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,755,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,121,000 after acquiring an additional 984,463 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

CCEP opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.15%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

