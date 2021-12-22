Ninety One UK Ltd Has $412.85 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003,216 shares during the period. FOX makes up 1.1% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.79% of FOX worth $412,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV raised its position in FOX by 55.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 50,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth about $492,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in FOX by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in FOX by 11.3% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.