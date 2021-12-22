Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 2,501,445 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,123,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501,445 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $249,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 113,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 148,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $21,673,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.24.

