Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,676 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.57% of ANSYS worth $169,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 145.2% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 54,928 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in ANSYS by 47.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 75,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

ANSS opened at $396.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $387.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.64. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

