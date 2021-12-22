Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,923 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 1.00% of Generac worth $258,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Generac by 76.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth about $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 76.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after acquiring an additional 199,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after acquiring an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus raised their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.48.

GNRC stock opened at $348.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $425.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.47 and a 1 year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

