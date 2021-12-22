Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,041,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises 1.3% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.65% of Keysight Technologies worth $499,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after buying an additional 19,022 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,353 shares of company stock worth $37,271,300. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $197.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.81 and a 1 year high of $205.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.65. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

