Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 26,561 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,003,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,561 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.66% of Synopsys worth $300,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,286 shares of company stock worth $69,294,222 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $359.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $365.84.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.