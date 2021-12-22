Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 88,931 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,674,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,931 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 2.05% of AerCap worth $154,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AER. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,552,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,756,000 after buying an additional 244,166 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,344,000 after buying an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,958,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after buying an additional 250,096 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,906,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,033,000 after buying an additional 50,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,818,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after buying an additional 93,833 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.29. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

