Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Shares Down 1.6%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.42. Approximately 596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Separately, Mizuho cut Nippon Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $15.09 billion for the quarter.

About Nippon Steel

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

