Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s share price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 10,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 902,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Get Nobilis Health alerts:

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLTH. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Nobilis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nobilis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.