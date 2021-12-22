Noir Market Capitalization Achieves $257,046.98 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Noir has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $257,046.98 and approximately $482.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,441,735 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

