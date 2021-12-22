Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. Nokia posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

Shares of NOK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. 20,771,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,362,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. Nokia has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

