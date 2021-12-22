Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,481,626 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481,626 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.85% of PACCAR worth $237,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 6.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 168.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 48,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 10.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 169,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.38 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average of $85.59.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

