Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 3,329,267 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,329,267 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 2.85% of US Foods worth $226,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,494,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,464,000 after purchasing an additional 284,686 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in US Foods by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,730,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,960 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,792,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,210,000 after purchasing an additional 523,639 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its holdings in US Foods by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 5,624,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,756,000 after purchasing an additional 799,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in US Foods by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,372,000 after purchasing an additional 470,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD stock opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USFD. Barclays decreased their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.