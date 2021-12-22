Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 909,254 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 909,254 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.15% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $185,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $10,549,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $144.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

