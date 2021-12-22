Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.54% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $189,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,971,000 after acquiring an additional 278,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Shares of JKHY opened at $165.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.41.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

