Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,066,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 978,105 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.58% of Ross Stores worth $231,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $108.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.62 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.15.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

