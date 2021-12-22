Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 100.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075,074 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.56% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $198,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 27,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $99.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.97. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

FBHS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

