Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,383 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.36% of F5 Networks worth $166,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $233.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $239.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.95 and a 200 day moving average of $206.52.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total transaction of $557,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,694 shares of company stock worth $9,006,440. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.09.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

