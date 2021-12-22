Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,393,526 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 133.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393,526 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.67% of Tyson Foods worth $195,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

