Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,980,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924,263 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 4.38% of Grand Canyon Education worth $174,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.47. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $115.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.37.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

