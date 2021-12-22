Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 410.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277,816 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,027,276 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Walmart were worth $180,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,095,218 shares of company stock worth $852,801,640. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.62 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

