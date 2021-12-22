Nordea Investment Management AB Has $159.18 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.20% of Micron Technology worth $159,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.16.

MU opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average of $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,584 shares of company stock worth $1,638,035. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

