Nordea Investment Management AB Has $188.41 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,767 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.15% of American Tower worth $188,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 103,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,403,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.6% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 90,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.0% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $277.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.49 and a 200-day moving average of $277.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

