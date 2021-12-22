Nordea Investment Management AB Has $199.53 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 102.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336,301 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.04% of Hologic worth $199,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hologic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Hologic by 28.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

