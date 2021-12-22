Nordea Investment Management AB Has $239.37 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.80% of Lennar worth $239,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 68.2% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Lennar by 898.7% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Lennar by 21.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after buying an additional 109,103 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Lennar by 725.1% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 39,934 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN stock opened at $108.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.40. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

