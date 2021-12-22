Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,097,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623,879 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.40% of Activision Blizzard worth $240,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $1,086,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 70,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.89. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

