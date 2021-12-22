Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 105.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 995,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509,954 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.85% of Snap-on worth $214,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Snap-on by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $208.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.88 and a 52 week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.