Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 109.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,067 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.26% of Workday worth $163,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 736,556 shares of company stock worth $193,113,999. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

WDAY opened at $278.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,098.79, a P/E/G ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.46. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.60 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

