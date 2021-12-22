Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 1,000,028 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 112.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000,028 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.64% of Nucor worth $191,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Nucor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $112.52 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.51. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

