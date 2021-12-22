Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 70,243 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 70,243 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.60% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $195,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,571.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,511.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1,479.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

