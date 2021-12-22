Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 797,037 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797,037 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.28% of Crown worth $176,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,440,000 after buying an additional 134,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,767,000 after buying an additional 169,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Crown by 42.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,271,000 after buying an additional 663,893 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 19.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,869,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,080,000 after buying an additional 300,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 13.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,882,000 after buying an additional 198,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CCK. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.80 and a 200 day moving average of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.65 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.