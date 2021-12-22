Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833,448 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.10% of Kellogg worth $243,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,001 shares of company stock worth $15,611,729. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.49. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

