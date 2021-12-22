Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 102.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,686,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360,845 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.31% of MetLife worth $168,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MetLife by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,216,857,000 after acquiring an additional 235,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,972,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,419,000 after acquiring an additional 292,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MetLife by 2.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,359,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,590,000 after acquiring an additional 176,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in MetLife by 8.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,521,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,461,000 after acquiring an additional 427,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.18 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.49.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

