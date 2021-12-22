Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 103.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 927,616 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,617 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.33% of Electronic Arts worth $130,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $189,845,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.20.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $451,735.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,514 shares of company stock worth $3,739,237 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $132.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

