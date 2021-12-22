Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,406,189 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,406,189 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.94% of Quest Diagnostics worth $171,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $167.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $173.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

