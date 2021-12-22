Nordson Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a research report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.25.

NDSN stock opened at $250.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,180,000 after acquiring an additional 31,612 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

