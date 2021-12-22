Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Nordson in a report issued on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2022 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.25.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $250.86 on Monday. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,911,000 after purchasing an additional 375,090 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,397,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,305,000 after buying an additional 176,027 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after buying an additional 121,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Nordson by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after buying an additional 112,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

