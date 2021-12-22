Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordson in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.41. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.25.

NDSN opened at $250.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.87 and its 200-day moving average is $239.88. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the third quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1,412.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Nordson in the third quarter worth $42,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

