NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €41.75 ($46.91).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NOEJ opened at €32.62 ($36.65) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €31.92 ($35.87) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($55.46). The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.