Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Trading 9.5% Higher

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP)’s share price was up 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 142,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 59,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.74.

About Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP)

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and QuÃ©bec, Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that consists of 2,431 claims covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,454 hectares situated in west-central QuÃ©bec; and Lac Surprise gold property that comprises 274 claims covering an area of approximately 15,178.5 hectares located in west-central QuÃ©bec.

