Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCLH opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.70.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

