Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Up to $106.21

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.21, but opened at $109.46. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $108.72, with a volume of 4,617 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

The company has a market cap of $255.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.76 and its 200-day moving average is $99.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

