Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $655.86 Million

Brokerages forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will report $655.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $656.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $655.50 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $748.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

