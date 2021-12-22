Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.12

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$94.12 and last traded at C$93.59, with a volume of 106404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$93.24.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Tudor Pickering restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$80.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total transaction of C$626,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,465,040.98.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

