Nyerium Market Capitalization Achieves $33,958.45 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $33,958.45 and $25.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded up 27,415.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00000407 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,375.36 or 1.00224598 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 1,581,779,045.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 39,986,957 coins and its circulating supply is 35,102,329 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

