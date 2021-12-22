Nyerium Reaches Market Cap of $17,022.31 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 50.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Nyerium has a total market cap of $17,022.31 and $11.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nyerium has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded up 27,415.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00000407 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,539.01 or 0.99932472 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 1,581,779,045.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Nyerium

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 39,963,357 coins and its circulating supply is 35,078,729 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.