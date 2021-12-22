Nyxoah S.A.’s (NASDAQ:NYXH) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 29th

Nyxoah’s (NASDAQ:NYXH) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 29th. Nyxoah had issued 2,835,000 shares in its IPO on July 2nd. The total size of the offering was $85,050,000 based on an initial share price of $30.00. After the expiration of Nyxoah’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Nyxoah stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.68. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.28.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.