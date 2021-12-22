O3Swap Market Cap Reaches $50.68 Million (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, O3Swap has traded up 8% against the dollar. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00056467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.10 or 0.08123745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,797.15 or 0.99875388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00073526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00048441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002672 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

