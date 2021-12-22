Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ: OCSL) recently:

12/22/2021 – Oaktree Specialty Lending was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

12/18/2021 – Oaktree Specialty Lending was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Oaktree Specialty Lending was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/11/2021 – Oaktree Specialty Lending was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Oaktree Specialty Lending was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/2/2021 – Oaktree Specialty Lending was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Oaktree Specialty Lending was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Oaktree Specialty Lending was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/23/2021 – Oaktree Specialty Lending was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Oaktree Specialty Lending had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $8.00 to $8.50. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OCSL opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $257,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,111 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 34,002 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 198,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 48,385 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

